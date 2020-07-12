Coronavirus cases up almost 50% in last week in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – There were 277 new coronavirus cases reported in Kentucky on Sunday and three new virus-related deaths as the number of positive cases went up almost 50-percent in a week, according to the governor’s office.

The three new deaths included two men from Fayette County, ages 71-and-87, and a 100-year old woman from Shelby County, according to the state. The state’s death toll is now 625.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Kentucky since the pandemic hit in March now stands at 19,389, according to the governor’s office.

Comparing cases reported from June 29-to-July 5 with cases reported from July 6-to-July 12, there is a 48.7% increase in positive cases, according to the state.

“Folks, this is serious. So what we need everybody to do is wear that mask. Its a requirement, just like wearing your seat belt. At every store, its no shirt, no shoes, no mask, no service,” said Gov. Beshear. “This is just where we are in our battle as Americans and as Kentuckians against COVID-19.”

Given the elevated rate of positive COVID-19 cases that continues to increase, the need to curb the spread of infection and keep others safe must be taken seriously,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Public Health. “It is important for everyone to realize we all have a role in containing this disease so hospital capacity remains at a manageable level. Kentuckians must stay committed to this very important effort.”

“It is our lives that are on the line and those of our loved ones. It’s $10 billion of our economy and whether or not businesses can stay open,” said Governor Beshear. “It’s whether or not we can get our kids back to school. So, make sure you wear that mask. We’re in a dangerous time, but it’s one that we can come through together. It’s go time. We need the very best out of everyone.”

