Tracking a Sunny Start to the Workweek

High pressure takes control of our weather, in Central and Eastern Kentucky, creating a sunny start to the workweek. Highs warm back to around 90 by midweek with showers and storms by late week.
TONIGHT – Partly Cloudy and foggy, with showers and storms, as lows cool to the lower 60s.
MONDAY – Mostly sunny as highs warm to the middle 80s.
