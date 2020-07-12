Renters burned out of home, firefighter overcome by heat

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A two-story house, broken up into four apartments, caught fire Sunday afternoon in Lexington forcing renters to temporarily find somewhere else to live.
Firefighters say only one person was home at the time of the fire and they got out safely.
The fire started shortly after 2:30 p.m. at the home in the 200 block of East Loudon Avenue near the intersection with Idlewild Court.
Smoke and flames were visible when firefighters arrived.
Investigators say one firefighter was overcome by heat and had to be treated, but was expected to be okay.
At the height of the fire, there were 20 fire units on the scene, so the department could rotate firefighters to keep them fresh and protect them from heat-related injuries.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.