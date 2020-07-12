Prominent college basketball coaches set to join final episode of “Coffee with Cal”

Coach Cal is expected to release information on his minority internship

By
Bryan Kennedy
-
0
48
John Calipari. UK men's basketball 2016 media day. Photo by Chet White | UK Athletics

CINCINNATI, OH – A panel of prominent college basketball coaches is set to join the twelfth and final episode of “Coffee with Cal” in partnership with CustMbite to discuss a special announcement. The program will air on Monday, July 13th at 7:00 PM ET.

 

- Advertisement -

Guests will include Michigan State Head Coach Tom Izzo, Gonzaga Head Coach Mark Few, West Virginia Head Coach Bob Huggins, Tennessee Head Coach Rick Barnes, Pittsburgh Head Coach Jeff Capel, Missouri Head Coach Cuonzo Martin, and South Carolina Head Coach Frank Martin.

 

Coffee with Cal, which is an extension of the John Calipari Basketball Fantasy Experience, supports No Kid Hungry, World Central Kitchen, Blessings in a Backpack, Feeding America, and other child-focused COVID-19 relief initiatives. The show, managed by ProCamps, features positive messaging and conversation with high-profile guests from the worlds of sports, leadership, business, and entertainment.

In addition to a $1 million donation to the Calipari Foundation, CustMbite will be making a donation of $10 for every nightguard or smile kit online purchase throughout the “Coffee with Cal” series.

 

Episodes stream live on the John Calipari Basketball Fantasy Experience Facebook page: Facebook.com/JohnCalipariFantasyExperience.

 

Previous articleWATCH: Lexington Police release body camera video to refute racism, chokehold claims
Next articleNASCAR Cup rookie Cole Custer wins in upset at Kentucky
mm
Bryan Kennedy
http://wtvq.com
Bryan Kennedy hails from the Bluegrass State. He was born and raised in Owensboro, KY where he graduated from Apollo High School in 2006. Bryan graduated from the University of Kentucky with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Spanish in 2010. He also received his master's degree in Sports Media and Branding from Western Kentucky University. While at UK, Bryan was the general manager of the on-campus TV station. He also did sports reporting, anchoring, producing and even the weather for UK Student News Network. While working for UKSNN, he also had the pleasure of covering Coach John Calipari's first press conference when he was introduced as the new head coach of the Kentucky Wildcats; easily one of his favorite moments as a young sports reporter. Before coming to ABC 36, Bryan was a morning anchor and reporter at WXXV News 25, our sister station in Gulfport, MS. He anchored more than four hours of news every day, including morning shows on NBC and Fox. While down south, Bryan had the opportunity to cover the Sugar Bowl, New Orleans Saints and the New Orleans Pelicans. After spending a little more than two years at WXXV, Bryan is extremely excited to return home. In his spare time, Bryan enjoys playing sports, especially rugby. He also enjoys crossfitting and watching sports (obviously). He's extremely excited to cover Central Kentucky. Feel free to say hello and send story ideas toBKennedy@wtvq.com