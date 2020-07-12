Prominent college basketball coaches set to join final episode of “Coffee with Cal”

Coach Cal is expected to release information on his minority internship

CINCINNATI, OH – A panel of prominent college basketball coaches is set to join the twelfth and final episode of “Coffee with Cal” in partnership with CustMbite to discuss a special announcement. The program will air on Monday, July 13th at 7:00 PM ET.

Guests will include Michigan State Head Coach Tom Izzo, Gonzaga Head Coach Mark Few, West Virginia Head Coach Bob Huggins, Tennessee Head Coach Rick Barnes, Pittsburgh Head Coach Jeff Capel, Missouri Head Coach Cuonzo Martin, and South Carolina Head Coach Frank Martin.

Coffee with Cal, which is an extension of the John Calipari Basketball Fantasy Experience, supports No Kid Hungry, World Central Kitchen, Blessings in a Backpack, Feeding America, and other child-focused COVID-19 relief initiatives. The show, managed by ProCamps, features positive messaging and conversation with high-profile guests from the worlds of sports, leadership, business, and entertainment.

In addition to a $1 million donation to the Calipari Foundation, CustMbite will be making a donation of $10 for every nightguard or smile kit online purchase throughout the “Coffee with Cal” series.

Episodes stream live on the John Calipari Basketball Fantasy Experience Facebook page: Facebook.com/JohnCalipariFantasyExperience.