Victim’s sister speaks out after fatal shooting, says the violence needs to stop

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Lexington family is left mourning after a man was fatally shot on Saturday morning.

Lexington Police say 31-year-old Darell Lenett Price-Moberly was shot several times around 3 a.m. on Chestnut Street. Officers say they’re looking for 27-year-old Anthony King for Price-Moberly’s murder.

When officers arrived, they say they found Price-Moberly laying on the ground in the street. The coroner says he died two hours later at the hospital.

Mere hours after losing her brother, Soraya Moberly is speaking out.

“It’s very devastating and it’s very surreal,” says Moberly. “We’re gonna fight. We’re gonna fight for my brother Darell. He will get justice.”

Moberly says her brother was a great dad and he shared a tight bond with his daughter. She says her brother was kind and respected in the community.

As expected, she says the family is mourning and thinking of funeral arrangements.

Despite her tragic and sudden loss, Moberly says there’s a hard lesson that comes from this and she hopes it reaches everyone in Lexington.

“Please stop the violence,” says Moberly. “Pray for our youth. Set an example. Enjoy life. Be positive. Think positive.”