Ky. Sheriff’s offices say they’re getting calls and messages about enforcing masks

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Law enforcement agencies across the state are getting calls and messages about enforcing the mandatory mask order.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office and the Fleming County Sheriff’s office both posted this message on their Facebook page.

The Scott County Sheriffs Office has received several messages asking if we are enforcing the recent executive order… Posted by Scott Co. Ky. Sheriff’s Office on Friday, July 10, 2020

“The Fleming County Sheriffs Office has received calls and questions asking if we are enforcing the recent executive order regarding the wearing of mask.

The simple answer is No.

Law enforcement agencies such as the sheriff’s office can only enforce laws that have been created by legislative action and voted into law. The current executive orders do not fall under that category.

So who do you call?

We would direct anyone with concerns and questions to contact their local State Health Department for guidance on mask and social distancing.

HOWEVER, we would like to remind citizens that business owners have the right to refuse your entry and/or service to anyone based on their own private store policies. If they ask you to leave and If you refuse to leave they can call us and we could enforce KRS 511.080 Criminal Trespassing.

We hope this helps clarify any questions some of you had and keeps our deputies available for more serious crimes in Fleming County.”

Business owners have the right to refuse entry and or service to anyone based on private store policies. If they ask you to leave and if you refuse to leave, they can call the sheriff’s office for criminal trespassing.

Governor Beshear said he hopes local law enforcement agencies will do their part to help remind people about masks.