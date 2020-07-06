Taylor, others honored with murals in Louisville, Annapolis

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – It was a weekend of murals.

A mural of Breonna Taylor and other Black people killed at the hands of police has been unveiled in Louisville, Kentucky. News outlets report family members of Taylor attended the unveiling of the mural Sunday in downtown Louisville.

- Advertisement -

The “Say Their Names” mural features protest messages such as “I can’t breathe” and “Arrest the cops that killed Breonna Taylor.”

Taylor was fatally shot by police in her Louisville home on March 13 while they were serving a narcotics warrant. One of the three officers who shot into her home has been fired, along with the police chief.

Also featured on the mural is the face of David McAtee, a barbecue cook who was fatally shot by a National Guard member, and George Floyd, who died in police custody in Minneapolis in May.

Meanwhile, in Annapolis, Md., a 7,000-square-foot mural honoring Breonna Taylor has been put in a Maryland park.

WBAL-TV reports nearly 30 volunteers and 10 teaching artists finished the project in Annapolis’ Chambers park Sunday.

News outlets report it was a team effort by the Banneker-Douglass Museum, the Maryland Commission on African American History and Culture, and Future History Now.

The founder of Future History Now told WBAL-TV the artwork will help Annapolis youth remember “this pivotal moment in history in a creative, positive and active way.”

Taylor was shot eight times by officers who burst into her Louisville, Kentucky home using a no-knock warrant during a March 13 narcotics investigation.