UPDATE: Scott County detectives think someone helping runaway teens; could face charges

By
Tom Kenny
-
0
849

UPDATE 11 A.M. MONDAY, JULY 6, 2020

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – The car two 14-year-old Scott County teenagers took from a family member and used to runaway last week has been found.

- Advertisement -

According to Sgt. Eddie Hart with the Scott County Sheriff’s Department, the car was found abandoned on Highway 25 South.

Investigators believe it had been there several days, which leads them to believe someone is helping the boys remain missing. Deputies say anyone helping the two will face custodial interference charges.

ORIGINAL STORY POSTED 1 p.m. SUNDAY, July 5, 2020

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – There is growing concern for two 14-year olds who investigators say ran away from home last Wednesday in Scott County.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Department says Nikolas Pettit and Brodie Black left in a family member’s 2017 Silver Ford Escape.  Neither boy is legally old enough to drive.

Investigators say the teens threw their cell phones into a field, which were found with a tracking app.

Deputies say the longer the teens are away from home, the more likely they could come into harms way.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the two teens is asked to contact the Scott County Sheriff’s Department at 502-863-7855.

 

Previous articleResidents warned of Social Security-style scam
Next articleTaylor, others honored with murals in Louisville, Annapolis
mm
Tom Kenny
Tom Kenny joined ABC 36 News in June of 2001 as a General Assignment Reporter. A native of Peoria, Illinois, he graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communications from Western Illinois University. He currently anchors ABC 36 News at 5pm, 6pm and 11pm. Tom has more than three decades of experience in broadcast journalism. He is the only broadcast journalist in Lexington television history to be honored with a national Edward R. Murrow Award. Tom was recognized for reporting on a story that gave a rare glimpse inside the secretive world of the Federal Witness Protection Program. He has won an Emmy Award for anchoring and another for investigative reporting, exposing the deceit and potential danger of online diploma mills. Tom has ten other Emmy nominations to his credit for investigative and feature reporting. He has won Associated Press Awards for reporting and anchoring. He has won two Addy Awards for excellence in promotional writing. Tom was the first broadcast journalist in Lexington TV history to be awarded the Silver Circle Award by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. It is one of the highest honors given by NATAS. It recognizes television professionals who have performed distinguished service within the television industry for 25-years or more. Tom was honored for more than his longevity, he was recognized for making an enduring contribution to the vitality of the television industry and for setting high standards of achievement. He was also recognized for giving back to the community as a mentor, educator and volunteer. Tom also has network broadcast experience in radio and television having worked as a sports reporter for ESPN, Sportschannel, NBC Sports and the Breeders’ Cup. He was also the studio host and halftime producer for CBS Radio Sports’ College Football Game of the Week and covered the NFL for One-On-One Radio Sports. Prior to joining WTVQ-TV, Tom was Vice-President of the Houston Astros Minor League baseball team in Lexington. He was part of the original management team that brought professional baseball back to the Bluegrass after a nearly 50-year absence. Tom has lived in Lexington since 1984. In that time, he has been heavily involved with dozens of charity and civic groups, with a special emphasis on helping Veterans. He can be reached at tkenny@wtvq.com. You can also follow Tom on Facebook www.facebook.com/TomKennyABC and Twitter @TomKennyNews. Just click on the links at the top of the page.