Residents warned of Social Security-style scam

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – Many people may have taken a few days off for the Fourth of July, but scammers didn’t.

Lawrenceburg Police have issued a warning after receiving reports of scammers calling residents trying to get important financial information.

According to the department, the scammer has been calling citizens and asking if local law enforcement has contacted them about their Social Security number being used in the commission of a crime.

The scammer has information about the citizen such as current address and birthday. The scammer then asks the citizen to verify their personal information, including their Social Security number.