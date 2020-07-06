Reds, Tigers to play exhibitions prior to season

CINCINNATI, OH (WTVQ) – The Cincinnati Reds and Detroit Tigers will play a pair of exhibition games before their July 24 season opener.
The teams will finish Summer Camp with a 6:40 p.m. game at Great American Ball Park on July 21 and a 6:10 start on July 22, followed by an off day on July 23.
The Reds and Tigers begin the 2020 championship season at 6:10 p.m. on July 24 at Great American Ball Park.
All tickets for originally scheduled Reds 2020 regular season home games ARE NO LONGER VALID.
The Reds are offering fans holding tickets for games originally scheduled for the 2020 regular season the option to apply the value of those tickets towards tickets for the 2021 season or receive a refund.
Fans who purchased tickets directly from the Reds or Tickets.com for originally scheduled Reds 2020 regular season home games should click here for options and more information.
