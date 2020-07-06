Investigators bust pair in holiday drug cases

MENIFEE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – July 4 may have been a holiday for some but not for Menifee County Sheriff’s deputies, who were still cracking down on drug trafficking.
According to investigators, 34-year-old Daniel Duncil, of 3249 Hwy 1693 in Wellington, is
charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a concealed weapon.
In a unrelated case, 40-year-old Justin Cornett, of 584 Highway 36 in Frenchburg, was
arrested Friday on charges of methamphetamine trafficking and tampering with physical evidence.
