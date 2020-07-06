Free non-hazardous waste disposal day is Saturday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The City of Lexington is partnering with the Bluegrass Regional Transfer Station to offer Fayette County residents a free trash disposal day for non-hazardous household waste.

The event will be held Saturday, July 11, from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Bluegrass Regional Transfer Station, 1505 Old Frankfort Pike.

Fayette County residents can dispose of up to one pickup truck load of non-hazardous household waste at this event. Items normally serviced through the city’s curbside collection program will be accepted.

Construction and demolition debris as well as yard waste and large outdoor items will be accepted at the regular gate rate during the event; they do not qualify for free disposal.

The guidelines for the free disposal day are:

Participants must present a valid Fayette County drivers’ license

All loads must fit in a standard truck bed

All loads must be covered by a tarp and level with the bed of the truck

No commercial vehicles allowed

All loads will be subject to inspection, and acceptance of materials at no cost will be at the discretion of Transfer Station employees

Items accepted at no cost include: mattresses, box springs, bagged household waste, small indoor household furniture such as tables and chairs, up to four tires off the rim

Items accepted at a cost include: any material that does not originate from inside a household such as outdoor furniture and grills, as well as appliances, electronics, tire rims or any tires over four per load, yard waste of any kind, construction and demolition debris, building and remodeling material, outdoor sheds and shelters, water hoses

Items not accepted at the facility at any time include: hazardous materials, free-flowing liquids such as paint or pool chemicals, medical waste.

Appliances and electronics will not be accepted for free during this event.

Appliances may be taken to Environmental Recycling Inc. at 3899 Winchester Road where they will be accepted at no charge.

Electronic devices, such as computers, printers, cell phones, microwave ovens and televisions, can be dropped off at no cost to the city’s Electronics Recycling Center at 1306 Versailles Road.

Residents can donate liquid latex paint to the Habitat for Humanity ReStore at 451 Southland Dr.

Hazardous materials such as pesticides, motor oil and paint will not be accepted at this event.

The city is working to reschedule the spring Household Hazardous Waste Collection late this summer or early this fall. Lexington offers free disposal days four times a year: January, April, July and October.

Visit www.LexingtonKY.gov/TransferStation for information on normal disposal rates and transfer station hours of operation.

For information on the free disposal day, call LexCall at 3-1-1 or 425-2255. Sign up for alerts about other special disposal options by visiting www.LexingtonKY.gov/311alerts.