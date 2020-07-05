Remembering a life that touched many; Lexington man dies in kayak accident

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WTVQ) – Investigators say a Lexington man kayaking on the Fourth of July with his girlfriend at Cave Run Lake helped get her to safety before he drowned.

Bath County Coroner says 22-year-old Cubaka Mutayongwa and his girlfriend were kayaking about 50 to 75 feet from shore at the Stoney Cove Area of the lake when their kayak took on water Saturday around 3 p.m.

They both ended up in the water, which is about 15 feet deep in that area. Investigators say he helped his girlfriend get closer to shore where bystanders helped her the rest of the way, Mutayongwa never resurfaced.

His body was found two hours later. The coroner says neither were wearing life jackets.

Throughout the weekend, Mutayongwa’s friends and family poured support on social media to honor his life.

“Chui, I love you and I will miss you,” says Mamadou Savane, also known as Sav. He’s the owner of Sav’s Grill and Sav’s Chill. He calls Cubaka Mutayongwa “Chui,” as many people do, and he became his mentor over the years.

“My family, we just keep crying so much,” Savane says. “It’s just like – I still don’t believe what really happened to him.”

Savane says he met Mutayongwa four years ago when Mutayongwa was going to Transylvania University at the same time as his daughter.

Savane says their friendship grew through their work with North Limestone Night Market, where Mutayongwa would ask him questions about starting his own business.

“We all have our dreams,” says Savane. That boy – one time he approached me he said he had this business idea he wanted to do something no one else do here in town.”

That dream was to own his own shop where he would sell his custom soda pop.

Savane says Mutayongwa started selling it at pop-up-shops around town, but when he saw Savane moving his restaurants into one location, he asked to take over until the lease was up.

“He’s full of ambition – of dreams,” Savane says. “I told him – I say no problem.”

That passion extended beyond being an entrepreneur who came to this country in 2012, according to the Lexington Herald Leader.

The report says he helped unionize University of Kentucky workers so they could get better pay; he was involved in the NAACP, and was a force to be reckoned with on the soccer field.

Savane says he wants everyone, no matter how young, to chase their dreams like Mutayongwa did.

“But never, ever give up because if you continue, I’m sure you will succeed.”

A GoFundMe Page was created by a man who says he was Mutayongwa’s former soccer coach. It has raised more than $15,000 in less than a day. It now has a new goal of $17,500.