LPD: SUV crashes into Lexington home, driver runs from scene

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Some people in Lexington had an unexpected and uninvited guest at lunch on Sunday after an SUV reportedly ran over a gas meter and crashed into a corner of a house, according to the Lexington Fire Department.
Firefighters say it happened in the 1400 block of Highlawn Avenue around 12:15 p.m.
They say there were people at home at the time, but they all managed to get out of the house safely.
Lexington Police say the driver ran from the scene. The search for the driver is underway.
Firefighters say they did have to shore-up some of the walls of the house before they could safely remove the SUV from the structure.
