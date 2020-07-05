Tracking Summer-Like Weather for Next Week

I’m tracking summer-like weather, this week, for Central and Eastern Kentucky. Expect afternoon and evening showers and storms as highs warm to around 90. A better chance of rain will arrive by Friday into the weekend. Also, grab the family and head outside tonight to view the full buck Moon, Jupiter, and Saturn, which will rise together to form a triangle. Just look to the Southeast between 10 and 11 pm. – Chief Meteorologist Jason Lindsey
TONIGHT– Partly cloudy, with fog, as lows cool to around 70. MONDAY – Partly cloudy, with showers and storms, as highs warm to around 90.