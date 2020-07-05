Search continues for runaway teens from Scott County

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – There is growing concern for two 14-year olds who investigators say ran away from home last Wednesday in Scott County.
The Scott County Sheriff’s Department says Nikolas Pettit and Brodie Black left in a family member’s 2017 Silver Ford Escape. Neither boy is legally old enough to drive.
Investigators say the teens threw their cell phones into a field, which were found with a tracking app.
Deputies say the longer the teens are away from home, the more likely they could come into harms way.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the two teens is asked to contact the Scott County Sheriff’s Department at 502-863-7855.