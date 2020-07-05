Rescue on Salt River early Sunday morning

SPENCER COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A person was rescued from the Salt River early Sunday morning after getting in trouble in the water.
The Taylorsville-Spencer County Fire Protection District says it pulled the person to safety.
The department says it warned boaters to avoid the river this weekend because there is a large number of trees and water being discharged from Taylorsville Lake.
*Note: The scene photo that accompanies this story is courtesy of Taylorsville-Spencer County Fire Protection District