LPD: Vehicle found shot-up, woman shows up at hospital with gunshot wound

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police say a woman showed up Sunday afternoon at U.K. Hospital with a gunshot wound after officers found a car with multiple bullet holes and blood at the scene.
Investigators say officers answered a “shots fired” call in the 3700 block of Camelot Drive around 2:00 p.m.
Police say that’s where they found the car riddled with bullet holes and blood at the scene. Investigators say a short time later a woman showed up at the emergency room with the gunshot wound.
The victim’s name wasn’t released. Her wounds were believed to be non-life threatening, according to police.
Investigators are trying to determine what led to the shooting and who’s responsible.
The victim was the third woman to be shot in Lexington in one day. Police say a woman was found shot on Smith Street around 12:30 a.m. They say another woman showed up at the hospital a short time later with a gunshot wound. Police believe the second woman was also shot on Smith Street where they say a group of people had gathered. Those cases are also under investigation.
