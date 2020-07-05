In-person jobless help in Somerset, Hopkinsville this week

SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ) – In-person unemployment assistance comes to Somerset and Hopkinsville this week.

People can make appointments for in-person unemployment insurance services at kcc.ky.gov and going to the “In-Person UI Services” View Services button.

Appointments July 7 and July 8 in Hopkinsville and Somerset are between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. local time at the following locations:

Christian County Middle School

215 Glass Avenue

Hopkinsville, Kentucky 42240

Ballroom

2292 South Highway 27

Somerset, Kentucky 42501

Claimants must bring two forms of identification like their driver’s license or other photo ID and social security card for identity verification.

Kentuckians who need additional assistance with their unemployment insurance claims can also visit kcc.ky.gov and use the Chat Now button or call (502) 564-2900.

The commonwealth has processed 90% of claims, paying out more than $2.7 billion since March, but about 56,000 who filed claims in March, April and May still have not been processed.

This week, the state took more steps toward correcting the problem in the short- and long-run, including: