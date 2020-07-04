Summer Heat Continues into Sunday

A large ridge of high pressure stays in control over the United States providing sunny skies and warm weather. Our forecast will feature upper 80s to low 90s with a bit of humidity so it will feel slightly warmer than that and have a ‘sticky’ feel to the air. The summer heat with continue into much of next week. The pattern will be very familiar with mostly sunny to partly sunny skies during the day with scattered showers and storm during the afternoon and evenings.
With prolonged periods of heat be sure to drink plenty of water, wear sunscreen, find shade, and limit time outside. UV Index in VERY HIGH you could develop a sunburn in as little as 15 minutes.
Meteorologist Justin Roth
ABC 36 Storm Team – WTVQ
Lexington, KY Jroth@wtvq.com
WHAT TO EXPECT
TONIGHT– Mostly clear, with lows in the mid 60s. SATURDAY – Mostly sunny skies, with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.