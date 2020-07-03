Upton man dies in late night house fire

UPTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A late night house fire claims the life of a 50-year-old Hart County man, but investigators don’t suspect foul play.
According to the Kentucky State Police, firefighters and investigators were called to a house fire late Thursday night at 3915 Pleasant Hill Road in Upton in Hart County, which straddles I-65 between Cave City and Elizabethtown in central Kentucky.
After firefighters extinguished the blaze, Randall Wease was found in the burned rubble. burnt residence. No foul play is suspected, according to the KSP.
.An autopsy has been scheduled with the Medical Examiners Office.
The investigation is ongoing and being led by Arson Investigator Terry Scott.
He was assisted on the scene by other KSP personnel, State Fire Marshal’s Office, Hart County Coroner, Hart County Sheriffs Department, Hart County EMS, Priceville and Bonnieville Fire Departments.