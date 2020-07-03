Get ready for the 90s and tons of sunshine this 4th of July

This holiday weekend is going to be hot and somewhat humid!
A large ridge of high pressure takes over the United States providing sunny skies and warm weather. Our forecast will feature upper 80s to low 90s with a bit of humidity so it will feel slightly warmer than that and have a ‘sticky’ feel to the air. Fourth of July appears to be dry, for now, we’re monitoring the potential of a pop-up afternoon shower but that shouldn’t affect fireworks.
Have a safe and happy 4th of July weekend.
WHAT TO EXPECT
FRIDAY – Mostly sunny skies, highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s. FRIDAY NIGHT – Staying mostly clear, with lows will be in the upper 60s.