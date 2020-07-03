UPDATE: Woman critical after New Circle crash; Leestown victim identified

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Less than four hours after a fatal accident on Leestown Pike marked a tragic start to the holiday weekend, Lexington Police worked another serious

accident that has a woman fighting life-threatening injuries.

on the Outer Loop of New Circle near Harrodsburg Road.

That accident, which was reported at about 10:54 a.m. on the Outer Loop of New Circle between Varsailles Road and Harrodsburg Road,involved an eastbound SUV that apparently spun out of control and flipped several times in the median.

A female passenger was ejected and rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

A male driver was not seriously injured, according to police.

According to the Lexington Fire Department, “it looks like it was a single-vehicle accident where the vehicle rolled several times. One patient has been transported to a local area hospital with life-threatening injuries.”

Both outer lanes of New Circle are closed between Versailles Road and Harrodsburg Road but should reopen by about 4 p.m., according to the city.

In the Leestown accident, Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn identified the victim as 50-year-old Tammy Botkin. According to a statement, she was pronounced dead at 7:44 a.m.

Ginn said an autopsy will be performed.

Police continue to try to reconstruct the fatal accident, which happened at about 7 a.m. Friday in the 1600 block of Leestown Pike, marking a tragic start to the holiday weekend.

The accident on Leestown — Highway 421 – between Lisle Industrial and Town Center.

An SUV, which was inbound on Leestown Pike, and a two-door passenger car driven by Botkin were involved. Police say the car was struck in the driver’s side as it pull from the Kroger center to go outbound on Leestown Pike.

The car caught fire.

According to police, the driver of the SUV tried to run but was caught by officers and was taken to a hospital for treatment. He could face charges, police said.

Police have not yet provided details on the fatality or injuries or more information about what happened or other passengers.