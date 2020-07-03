Fireworks can be trigger for military veterans with PTSD

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – For many people, this weekend will be filled with cook outs, family, and of course fireworks to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday.
For some mititary veterans though, this time of year can be very difficult.
“We want to recognize for some vets it can be triggering for them,” explains Larson Maggard with the Lexington Veterans Affairs Office.
Post traumatic stress disorder can be triggered by a lot of different things. And during the month of July, fireworks play a big role in that.
“The sounds and lights can be triggers or reminders to negative experiences. Lights and sounds can be similar to gunfire or explosions,” says Maggard.
So what can people do to help veterans who struggle during this time?
“It’s not about infringing on anyone’s fun, it’s about being courteous and respectful. So if veterans know fireworks will be shot on fourth of July during typical hours, then it’s just easier to prepare,” Maggard says.