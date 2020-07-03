City, officers sue county in response to paralyzed deputy’s lawsuit

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – In a case filled with legal maneuvering, defendants in a lawsuit brought by a Scott County Sheriff’s deputy who was paralyzed while trying to arrest a fugitive have filed a complaint of their own.

Jaime Morales was part of a joint special response team made up of members from the Sheriff’s Department and Georgetown who were helping a U.S. Marshal arrest Edward Reynolds at a Scott County rest stop in 2018, according to a story on the lawsuit in the Lexington-Herald Leader.

- Advertisement -

Reynolds was wanted for robbery in other states.

During the arrest, Morales said he saw Reynolds reach for a gun and yelled to warn others. Morales and others started firing at Reynolds, who was killed while Morales was hit in the back.

He sued the city and the police department claiming inadequate training of the Georgetown officer who shot him and planning by the department, the newspaper reported.

The city and officers have filed a counter lawsuit against the Sheriff’s Department, claiming Morales and other deputies contributed to his injuries not listening to or disregarding the plan and the department poorly trained its deputies, according to the Herald-Leader’s report.

Morales’ lawyer told the newspaper the city is just trying to deflect blame.