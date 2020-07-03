Lexington offers parking tips for watching fireworks

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The city of Lexington is offering parking tips for people who want to enjoy Saturday night’s fireworks display but can’t see them from their home.
The show begins at 10 p.m., Saturday.
According to the city, it’s a high-flying display, designed to be visible within a mile radius of the downtown launch pad, R.J. Corman’s rail yard located at the corner of West Main Street and Oliver Lewis Way.
Like everything else this year, the fireworks celebration will be a little different in 2020.
“COVID-19 doesn’t take time off for fireworks,” Mayor Linda Gorton said. “So we still have to be careful.”
Citizens who can’t see the fireworks from their homes are encouraged to drive to an appropriate parking spot and celebrate from their cars.
“There are lots of places to park downtown. Bring the lawn chairs and sit near your car. Maintain social distance, and wear a mask,” Gorton said.
The Lexington Center Parking lot will open at 8 p.m. Parking is free in that lot. Vehicles may enter through Gate 1 or Gate 2, off High Street.
Vehicles will park in every other space until the lot is full.