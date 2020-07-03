Busier than usual firework sales at family-run Wildcat Fireworks

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Saturday’s the Fourth of July and for many festivities will likely include fireworks. And with the COVID-19 pandemic canceling events in certain areas this year, many people say they plan to buy their own.

“We’ve had a lot more people come out this year earlier,” said Robert Workman, owner of Wildcat Fireworks. “A lot of people wait until the last minute but we’re already had a rush every single day.”

Workman and his family run Wildcat Fireworks in Nicholasville.

“Like four years ago, we decided to start a fireworks tent outside of Wildcat Mattress. The mattress store is ran by all family and this is just sort of extra income for us just for these couple weeks,” said Workman.

Workman says he enjoys meeting people who have become repeat customers. He believes the pandemic has more people turning to fireworks this year, “People just want to get together with a small group of friends and family and have a BBQ and light off some fireworks.”

And Workman says you’ll find just about every type of firework variety at Wildcat Fireworks, “We’ve got stuff that goes up in the air, we’ve got roman candles, bottle rockets, 500 gram cakes, and we even have stuff for the kids.”

Workman says they’ll stay open until 10 p.m. Friday and will be open on Saturday, July 4 as well. You can find more information HERE.

 

