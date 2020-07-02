State paid $225,000 to remove Jefferson Davis statue from Rotunda

By
Tom Kenny
-
0
249

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Lexington company was paid $225,000 by the Beshear Administration to remove the statue of Jefferson Davis from the Capitol, according to a report in the Lexington Herald-Leader.

American Industrial Contractors was given the no-bid contract by the state, according to the report.

- Advertisement -

A spokeswoman for the state Finance and Administration Cabinet told the newspaper the reason it was a no-bid contract was because of the specialized nature of the work and the limited number of companies that perform that type of service.

The state says two firms with experience in safely removing statues were identified and contacted.  Both firms visited the site, assessed the scope of the project and in the end, American Industrial Contractors was able to complete the project and meet the state’s schedule, according to the report.

The president of the moving company, Tom Bennington, could not be immediately reached for comment, according to the Herald-Leader.  The newspaper reports records with the Kentucky Registry of Election Finance show that Bennington’s wife, Jane Bennington, contributed $750 to Andy Beshear’s 2019 primary election campaign for governor.

The Historic Properties Advisory Commission voted to relocate the 15-foot-tall, 5-ton marble statue to the Jefferson Davis State Historic Site in Todd County, which is where the president of the Confederacy during the Civil War was born.

The statue was placed in the Capitol Rotunda in 1936 at the request of the United Daughters of the Confederacy.

The governor and other critics said the statue was a divisive symbol because of the Davis’ support for slavery.

No decision has been made on what will replace the statue in the Rotunda, but there’s been no shortage of suggestions.

Republican State Sen. Chris McDaniel, of Taylor Mill, pre-filed a bill to remove the Davis statue and allocate money to replace it with a statue of Master Chief Petty Officer Carl Brashear, the first African-American master diver in the United States Navy.

The 19-member House Women’s Democratic Caucus in the General Assembly thinks a woman should be honored with a statue in the Rotunda.

As chair of the Kentucky House Democratic Women’s Caucus, Rep. Lisa Willner of Louisville sent Gov. Beshear a letter calling for a woman to be selected to replace the Davis statue.

In addition, Willner and the caucus request the Rotunda have a rotating educational display of women and people of color until a statue is ready to be installed.

The letter (click to read Letter On Behalf of Kentucky House Democratic Womens Caucus) recommends eight potential candidates to be recognized.

 

 

Previous articleJudge refuses to throw-out evidence in lawmaker’s DUI case
Next articleArea residents named to state commissions
mm
Tom Kenny
Tom Kenny joined ABC 36 News in June of 2001 as a General Assignment Reporter. A native of Peoria, Illinois, he graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communications from Western Illinois University. He currently anchors ABC 36 News at 5pm, 6pm and 11pm. Tom has more than three decades of experience in broadcast journalism. He is the only broadcast journalist in Lexington television history to be honored with a national Edward R. Murrow Award. Tom was recognized for reporting on a story that gave a rare glimpse inside the secretive world of the Federal Witness Protection Program. He has won an Emmy Award for anchoring and another for investigative reporting, exposing the deceit and potential danger of online diploma mills. Tom has ten other Emmy nominations to his credit for investigative and feature reporting. He has won Associated Press Awards for reporting and anchoring. He has won two Addy Awards for excellence in promotional writing. Tom was the first broadcast journalist in Lexington TV history to be awarded the Silver Circle Award by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. It is one of the highest honors given by NATAS. It recognizes television professionals who have performed distinguished service within the television industry for 25-years or more. Tom was honored for more than his longevity, he was recognized for making an enduring contribution to the vitality of the television industry and for setting high standards of achievement. He was also recognized for giving back to the community as a mentor, educator and volunteer. Tom also has network broadcast experience in radio and television having worked as a sports reporter for ESPN, Sportschannel, NBC Sports and the Breeders’ Cup. He was also the studio host and halftime producer for CBS Radio Sports’ College Football Game of the Week and covered the NFL for One-On-One Radio Sports. Prior to joining WTVQ-TV, Tom was Vice-President of the Houston Astros Minor League baseball team in Lexington. He was part of the original management team that brought professional baseball back to the Bluegrass after a nearly 50-year absence. Tom has lived in Lexington since 1984. In that time, he has been heavily involved with dozens of charity and civic groups, with a special emphasis on helping Veterans. He can be reached at tkenny@wtvq.com. You can also follow Tom on Facebook www.facebook.com/TomKennyABC and Twitter @TomKennyNews. Just click on the links at the top of the page.