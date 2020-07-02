Judge refuses to throw-out evidence in lawmaker’s DUI case

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A state lawmaker lost a round in court this week when a judge refused to suppress evidence in a DUI case, according to a report in the Lexington Herald-Leader.
Republican Representative Derek Lewis, of London, was arrested for DUI near his home just before 2:00 a.m., hours after the General Assembly adjourned in mid-April.
Laurel County Sheriff’s Deputies say they found Lewis in a pickup truck in a ditch, with the engine still running. Investigators say his speech was slurred, he was unsteady on his feet and smelled of alcohol.
They also say Lewis was belligerent, refused to take a field sobriety test or to provide blood or breath samples.
He has pleaded not guilty.
Lewis’ DUI trial is scheduled for September 23, 2020, according to the newspaper report.
The trial is set less than two months before the November election. Lewis is running for reelection against Democrat Ralph Hoskins, of Manchester.
Lewis represents the 90th House district, which is made up of parts of Laurel, Leslie and Clay counties. He was first elected in 2018.