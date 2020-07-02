Bridge replacement to close road in Bourbon County

BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A bridge replacement in Bourbon County will close a road for four months. According to the state, the details include:

Monday, July 6 through Tuesday, Nov. 3 – 8 a.m. Monday until 8 a.m. Tuesday

Houston Antioch Road

the road will be closed at milepoint 1.566 for the rebuilding of a culvert

Alternate Route

o a marked detour is in place

o motorists can utilize Houston Antioch Road to Bryan Station Road to Muir Station Road to Stewart Road to Houston Antioch Road

The work is part of the Bridging Kentucky Program, a commitment to improving the safety, and soundness of the Commonwealth’s bridges by rehabilitating, repairing, or replacing critical bridges throughout the state. The program is designed to open closed structures, improve bridge lifespans, ensure appropriate weight capacities are met, and improve access, and mobility for all Kentuckians.