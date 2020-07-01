Man charged with drug trafficking after teen almost dies

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 30-year-old Stanford, Ky., man is charged with drug trafficking, endangering a minor, wanton endangerment and selling drugs to a minor following an incident Tuesday where a juvenile almost died.

According to the Lincoln County Detention Center records, Dennis Clem was arrested Tuesday. He is being held on a $10,000 cash bond.

Deputies responded to Fort Logan Hospital early Tuesday for an overdose victim, the department said.

Investigators determined someone sold drugs to the victim who “required life-saving interventions,” according to the department.

Deputies tracked down and arrested Clem, according to the department, which said the case remains under investigation by K9 Deputy Michael J Mullins who was assisted bydeputies Daniel Napier and Griffin Harness.