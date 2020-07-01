Man charged in Lexington homicide that happened almost a year ago

By
Veronica Jean Seltzer
-
0
279

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- A man is now facing charges in a Lexington homicide that happened just about a year ago.

Lexington Police say 29-year-old David Lee Sayre was arrested Wednesday.

He faces charges of murder and tampering with physical evidence for the death of 42-year-old Earl Parvin.

- Advertisement -

Parvin was found with a gunshot wound early in the morning on July 11th on Ballpark Drive.

Sayre also faces two counts of Robbery 1st charges in Lexington. He’s accused of robbing a tobacco shop June 25th and a gas station June 26th.

Previous articleUK HealthCare has critically low blood supply
Next articleEKU classes begin August 17 with safety protocols in place
mm
Veronica Jean Seltzer
Veronica Jean Seltzer joins ABC 36 as Anchor/Reporter. On most weekdays, you will see her reporting the news. VJ hails from a small horse farm outside New York City and most recently comes from South Bend, Indiana where she reported for the CBS and Fox affiliates. VJ holds a Master of Science in Journalism degree from Columbia University and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Tufts University. Her passion for journalism runs deep. It began as she studied graffiti as an ancient form of communication in Athens, Greece. While a student journalist in Morocco, she learned her most important journalistic lesson: good stories are about people. VJ loves life in and around Lexington. She feels most at home among horses and a diverse community of fascinating people. She enjoys reporting during the week and on the weekend she strives to bring her neighbors the news that matters most to them. VJ enjoys going to neighborhood events, exploring, horseback riding, skiing, sailing, and good movies. Look for her out and about in the community! VJ invites you to reach out to her with story ideas or just to say hello! Find her on Facebook at Veronica Jean Seltzer ABC 36, tweet her @VJS_ABC36, or email her at VSeltzer@wtvq.com. She looks forward to hearing from you!