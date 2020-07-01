Man charged in Lexington homicide that happened almost a year ago

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- A man is now facing charges in a Lexington homicide that happened just about a year ago.

Lexington Police say 29-year-old David Lee Sayre was arrested Wednesday.

He faces charges of murder and tampering with physical evidence for the death of 42-year-old Earl Parvin.

Parvin was found with a gunshot wound early in the morning on July 11th on Ballpark Drive.

Sayre also faces two counts of Robbery 1st charges in Lexington. He’s accused of robbing a tobacco shop June 25th and a gas station June 26th.