EKU classes begin August 17 with safety protocols in place

By
Tom Kenny
-
0
119
EKU new logo
EKU new logo

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – The impact of the coronavirus will be seen and felt when classes begin at Eastern Kentucky University on August 17, 2020.

Students will return to masked instructors and spread-out classrooms among many other safety protocols due to the pandemic.

The school says students will be allowed to move-in to dormitories a week before the start of classes.  Students living in dorms will be provided cloth masks when they move-in.

Students, faculty and staff will be required to wear masks in classroom buildings and are encouraged to wear them in all other settings where they could come within six-feet of someone else, according to the school’s reopening plan.

All furniture will be removed from dorm lobbies.  Group study spaces will be closed.  Front desks will be shielded with plexiglass and capacity will be limited to ten people in common areas, according to EKU.

The school is also reducing dorm capacity to encourage social distancing.

Among the schedule changes, there won’t be a fall break, in-person classes will end at Thanksgiving, and finals will be online only in the week after Thanksgiving, according to the school.

Students can choose to take all their classes online with no in-person instruction, according to the university.

Tuition, dining and housing costs will remain the same as they were in fall 2019 after approval from the EKU Board of Regents.

To see the school’s reopening plan, click here.

 

 

