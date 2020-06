FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – We are all creatures of habit when we get behind the wheel, that’s why Frankfort Police are reminding motorists that beginning Sunday, June 28, 2020, West Main Street is now a two-way street.

After decades as a one-way street, West Main is now officially a two-way street from Ann Street to Wilkinson Street.

- Advertisement -

Since this is a significant traffic patter change, police are advising drivers to be especially cautious until people get used to the new pattern.