Sheriff: Convicted drug dealer busted again after police chase

SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ) – A convicted drug dealer is in trouble again after

being arrested on drug charges following a police chase that left two sheriff cruisers damaged, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say it all began Saturday when 39-year old Joey Ellis, of Paducah, crossed the center line on North Highway 1247 near Freedom Church Road. Suspecting Ellis could possibly be impaired, deputies tried to pull him over.

Investigators say Ellis refused to pull over, drove on the left side of the road, ran three stop signs without slowing down as he led deputies on a chase on Pulaski Ellison Road and onto Ellison Eubank Road.

Deputies say eventually Ellis drove into a soybean field, put his car in reverse and jumped out. They say Ellis’ car rolled back into two deputy cruisers, causing significant damage. They say no one was hurt.

With the help of a K-9, Ellis was eventually captured in the field, but deputies say he fought with them during his arrest.

He was taken to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital to be treated for minor injuries and then to the Pulaski County Detention Center.

Deputies say in Ellis’ car, they found a cigarette pack that contained 2.2 grams of suspected methamphetamine, several marijuana cigarettes, loose baggies, a large knife under the driver’s seat and $2,635 in cash.

Investigators say 911 Dispatch informed deputies Ellis also had an active indictment warrant for a drug case in February of this year. Deputies say a search warrant at a home where Ellis was living on Valley Drive in Science Hill turned up drugs, mainly meth.

Deputies say Ellis was convicted of felony drug trafficking in 2014 in McCreary County.

Ellis faces more than a dozen charges related to the chase, search of his car and outstanding warrant, according to deputies.

In connection to the attempted traffic stop and police chase, Ellis faces the following charges, according to deputies:

Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle)

Wanton Endangerment – 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle)

Reckless Driving

Disregarding a Stop Sign

Criminal Mischief, 1 st Degree

Degree Carrying a Concealed Weapon (large bladed knife found under the driver’s seat in the vehicle)

Failure to Wear Seat belt

In connection to the search of Ellis’ vehicle, he faces the following charges, according to deputies:

Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, 1 st Degree, 2 nd, or Greater Offense (Methamphetamine)

Degree, 2 or Greater Offense (Methamphetamine) Possession of Marijuana

Drug Paraphernalia – Deliver/Manufacture

Fleeing or Evading Police, 2 nd Degree (On Foot)

Degree (On Foot) Resisting Arrest

Criminal Trespassing – 3rd Degree

In connection to the Indictment Warrant, deputies say Ellis was charged with the following:

Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, 1 st Degree, 2 nd, or Greater Offense (Methamphetamine)

Degree, 2 or Greater Offense (Methamphetamine) Possession of a Controlled Substance, 2 nd Degree (Drug Unspecified)

Degree (Drug Unspecified) Possession of a Controlled Substance, 3 rd Degree (Drug Unspecified)

Degree (Drug Unspecified) Persistent Felony Offender I

The case remains under investigation by the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.