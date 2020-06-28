Protesters hold ‘die-in’ at Fayette Mall, call for LPD chaplain’s firing

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – For the second week in a row, people protesting police brutality held a ‘die in’ at Lexington’s Fayette Mall.

The group laid on the mall floor for 8-minutes and 46-seconds in honor of George Floyd. The protesters then walked through the mall chanting.

- Advertisement -

The protesters also once again called for the firing of Lexington Police Chaplain Donovan Stewart. Cell phone video from 2019 reportedly shows Stewart punching an autistic teenager during the teen’s arrest at the mall. Investigators say the teenager was with friends and that the group was being disorderly in the mall.

Protesters say this week, they passed out more than 300 brochures detailing their demands.

“It really lifts our spirits to see people receiving our message well because a lot of people don’t,” says protester Tiffany Cooper. “I think with us being out here, it just shows our community that we’re not going to standby and let this happen.”

Lexington Police say they can’t take any action as part of an internal investigation of the Donovan Stewart incident last year until all the lawsuits associated with it are resolved. Protesters say the police department’s claim simply isn’t true.

The protesters are asking the following relating to mall security and the Lexington Police Department:

– End racial profiling of mall patrons

– End moonlighting of LPD officers as mall security

– If LPD officers are actively engaged in responding to alleged criminal activity at the mall, they must be required to wear a body camera and have it turned on

– Donovan Stewart never be allowed to work mall security again

For a detailed look at all changes protesters say need to be made in the current Lexington Police collective bargaining agreement with the city and the call for greater police accountability, click here.