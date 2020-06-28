Mister and Miss Kentucky Basketball winners named during virtual ceremony

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – The coronavirus has forced a lot of ‘firsts’ in the sports world and you can add another to the list, the virtual naming of Kentucky’s Mister and Miss Basketball for 2020.

On Sunday, Dayvion McKnight, of Collins, was named Kentucky’s Mister Basketball. He was the 8th Region Player-of-the-Year. He is headed to play at Western Kentucky University.

Kentucky’s Miss Basketball is Maddie Scherr, of Ryle. She led her team to the Girls’ Sweet 16 title. She was also named the tourney’s MVP. She signed with Oregon.

The awards are presented annually by the Kentucky Lions Eye Foundation. For the first time in the event’s rich history, the ceremony was held virtually due to COVID-19.

Staffers from the Kentucky Lions Eye Foundation presented McKnight and Scherr with a trophy, a yard sign depicting their ring and the Kentucky All-Stars No. 1 jersey at their respective homes as part of the event.

