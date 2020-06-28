Knox County escapees considered “dangerous”

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two men who escaped from jail in Knox County late Saturday night are considered “dangerous,” according to jail officials.

Investigators say Cory Abner and Tommy Witt escaped between 9:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

No details were released on how the two escaped.

Jail officials say Abner was in jail on drug and other charges. They say Witt is accused of assaulting a police officer and running from the scene.

Both men are Knox County natives, according to the jail.