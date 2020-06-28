Jessamine County church adapts service after covid-19 surge among members

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Clays Mill Baptist Church is now offering service in an outdoor tent and it also set up a FM transmitter to allow for drive-up service.

This move after the church had about 17 members test positive for COVID-19 in early June. Then, Pastor Jeff Fugate decided to stream services online only.

Fugate says all of the members who got the virus have recovered and he doesn’t believe anyone else from the church has it at this time.

He says he watches Kentucky’s COVID-19 case numbers closely and wants to do his best to give his parishioners options for their safety.

“I’m so thankful our church has been strong through this,” he said. “We sorta went back in time to the old days of tent meetings, so we’re enjoying it.”

Pastor Fugate expects the tent style services to be offered through the end of July.