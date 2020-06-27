Woman busted with ounce of cocaine, half ounce of heroin

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 25-year-old Richmond, Ky., woman is

charged with drug trafficking after deputies seize an ounce of cocaine and more than a half ounce of heroin during a traffic stop.

- Advertisement -

Spencer Renea Silvers, of Concord Road in Richmond, was charged following Pulaski Couty Sheriff’s deputy Bandon Smith stopped the 2014 Cadillac she was driving on Highway 80 East, according to Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck.

Deputies had received a tip Silvers was carrying a significant amount of heroin, the sheriff said in a release.

Once the car was stopped, Smith’s drug K9, ‘Leo’ hit on the car indicating drugs were present.

Related Article: Madison County man indicted in child porn case

Smith, along with Lt. Daryl Kegley and Det. Matt Bryant, discovered 28 grams of cocaine, 16 grams of heroin and $727 in cash, Speck said.

She is charged with first-degree cocaine trafficking, first degree heroin trafficking, and second degree unlawful transaction with a minor since a juvenile was in the car, according to the sheriff.