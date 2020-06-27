UK Women’s Basketball coach Matthew Mitchell reportedly recovering from brain surgery

Coach Mitchell’s wife says he is recovering and doing well

LEXINGTON, KY (WTVQ) – Kentucky Women’s Basketball head coach Matthew Mitchell is recovering from brain surgery. Coach Mitchell’s wife Jenna posted to Facebook that four months ago Coach Mitchell fell and suffered a concussion. He wasn’t well for a couple weeks, but then felt fine.

In the post, Coach Mitchell’s wife went on to say two weeks ago, he went to the hospital with a headache. Doctors discovered he has blood on the brain and it would require surgery (subdural hematoma). Mrs. Mitchell says all went well and he’s recovering.