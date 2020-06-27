Possible Severe Weather to End the Weekend and a Rainy 7-Day Forecast

We continue to monitor the Saharan Dust in the Gulf of Mexico and the possibility of it affecting us here in Kentucky. This will affect the elderly and young children the most. Reduce your time outdoors if possible to avoid respiratory issues. With that said the showers and thunderstorms will more than likely tone down any dust in the atmosphere. Temperatures will be warm for Sunday will be cooler as storms will be likely. There is a SLIGHT RISK for severe weather across central and eastern Kentucky.

Meteorologist Justin Roth

ABC 36 Storm Team – WTVQ

Lexington, KY

Jroth@wtvq.com

WHAT TO EXPECT

TONIGHT – Expect mostly cloudy skies with showers and thunderstorms likely, lows will be in the upper 60s low 70s.

SUNDAY – Expect showers and storms, highs will be in the low 80s.

