State reports more than 300 new COVID cases, death in Fayette County

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Gov. Andy Beshear on Saturday said state residents continue to combat the coronavirus but warned more work remains as he reported one death and 316 new cases.

“Since we first started fighting this virus nearly four months ago, Kentuckians have risen to the challenge. We still have a long way to go, but our progress shows the enormous strength and resilience of our people,” Beshear said in a statement.

The new cases pushed the state’s total over the 15,000 threshold to 15,167.”

“This virus is not going away yet. We see numbers spiking in states all across the country. We need to be vigilant so that doesn’t happen here in Kentucky,” the governor said.

Beshear reported one new death Saturday, raising the total to 554 Kentuckians lost to the virus.

The death reported Saturday was 78-year-old woman from Fayette County.

As of Saturday,the state confirmed at least 391,765 coronavirus tests. And At least 3,730 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

