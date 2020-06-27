In-person unemployment claims next week in Frankfort, Ashland, Owensboro

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Better late than never. Although the state had hoped to announce details on in-person unemployment claims sessions on Thursday, administrators didn’t get them out until early Saturday morning.

But those who need the assistance are glad to get the opportunity whenever it comes.

People can make appointments for in-person unemployment insurance services that will be offered beginning next week to assist Kentuckians while ensuring the safety of those needing assistance and limiting the spread of COVID-19.

Beginning Monday, June 29, in-person UI assistance will be available to claimants by appointment only in Frankfort at the Mayo-Underwood Building located at 500 Mero St., the state said in a release.

The appointments will continue until further notice and be available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., except for state holidays.

In-person UI assistance will be available by appointment only on June 29 and June 30 in Grayson near Ashland and Owensboro during the hours of 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time, the state said in a release.

The Kentucky Community & Technical College System will be hosting the events at the following locations:

Ashland Community and Technical College, Technology Drive Campus, Rocky Adkins Pavilion,902 Technology Drive, Grayson, Kentucky 41143

Owensboro Community and Technical College, Technical Building, 4800 New Hartford Road, Owensboro, Kentucky 42303

Claimants must bring two forms of identification like their drivers license or other photo ID and Social Security card for identity verification.

Appointments can be made at kcc.ky.gov and going to the In-Person UI Services View Services button.

Kentuckians who need additional assistance with their unemployment insurance claims can also visit kcc.ky.gov and use the Chat Now button or call (502) 564-2900.

The Office of Unemployment Insurance and the Kentucky Labor Cabinet are working collaboratively to identify additional times and locations for in-person services around the state which will be announced soon.