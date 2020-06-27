Knife-wielding man killed by deputies

HEBRON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Boone County deputy fatally wounds a man charging deputies with a knife, according to the Kentucky State Police.

State investigators are looking into the incident which occurred early Saturday morning in Hebron.

- Advertisement -

State troopers say they ere called at about 4:30 a.m. to the 1800 block of Petersburg Road in Hebron .

Boone County Sheriffs deputies had several encounters with a man who eluded from them multiple times Saturday morning, troopers said of their preliminary investigation.

Deputies learned the suspect was on Petersburg Road in Hebron and made contact with the man, “who brandished a knife and charged at deputies,” the KSP said in a statement.

A deputy fired his weapon, injuring the man, who later died at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Florence, the KSP said.

The investigation is being conducted by KSP’s Critical Incident Response Team and is being led by Det. William Howard. He was assisted on scene by Kentucky State Police personnel.