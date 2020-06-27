Fire destroys home on Russell Cave

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Fire Department responded to a house fire on Russell Cave Road Saturday afternoon that shut down that area for about two hours.

Firefighters say when they got the house on the 6600 block of Russell Cave Road, the house was up in heavy flames and smoke.

- Advertisement -

That area of Russell Cave between Carrick Road and Ferguson Road had to be redirected while crews investigated what caused the fire.

The owners of the house didn’t appear to be home at the time and there weren’t any human injuries.

Lexington Fire Department worked to determine if there were any pets inside at the time though.

A fire investigator was on scene to try and find out where and how it started.