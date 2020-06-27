DEVELOPING: One dead in shooting at Louisville protests Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Louisville Metro Police Department confirms one person died after a shooting at a Black Lives Matter protest Downtown Saturday.

Police say it happened around 9 p.m. in Jefferson Square Park.

Witnesses told our ABC affiliate WHAS 11 they heard multiple gunshots.

Police said in addition to the one person who died, another was also hit, but is expected to be okay.

The park was cleared to secure the area so detectives could investigate.

A shooter has not been identified.

LMPD is expected to give an update Sunday morning.

WHAS 11’s Jessie Cohen was there. She tweeted video from a someone nearby when the shots went off.