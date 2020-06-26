Two dead in fiery crash on I-24 in Christian County

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – State Police are investigating a three vehicle crash on I-24 were two drivers died on scene.

It happened Friday morning around 8 a.m. on I-24 near mile marker 93.

According to troopers, 47-year-old Johnny R. Clark of Joelton, Tennessee, was driving a 2018 International box truck eastbound on I-24 when he crossed the median, through the cable barrier and into oncoming traffic.

65-year-old Jeffrey Clark of Hartford, Illinois was driving a 2016 Western Star tractor-trailer next to 22-year-old Dalton Dodd of Clarksville, Tennessee, who was operating a 2006 Pontiac G6 on the westbound side of I-24, state police say.

State Police say Dalton Dodd was driving in the left lane closest to the eastbound side when Johnny Clark crossed the median. Dodd apparently sideswiped Jeffrey Clark at the front driver’s side to avoid a head-on crash with Johnny Clark’s box truck.

Dodd got out of the way, and the box truck crashed head-on with Jeffrey Clark and both vehicles caught on fire with the driver’s still inside, trooper said.

Christian County Coroners Office declared Johnny Clark and Jeffrey Clark dead at the scene.

Dodd crashed on the westbound side of I-24 into an embankment and was uninjured, state police said.

The investigation is ongoing by Trooper Brian Graves.