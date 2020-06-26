Total number of coronavirus cases in state nears 15,000

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Gov. Andy Beshear reported 256 new coronavirus cases Friday, pushing the state near the 15,000 mark with 14,859 since the first case was diagnosed March 6.

“The simple preventative steps we all know about wearing masks, social distancing and washing your hands can prevent our neighbors and family members from getting sick,” said Beshear. “Never before in my lifetime have such small actions had this much power to save lives.”

Beshear reported seven new deaths, raising the total to 553 Kentuckians lost to the virus.

“The people we’ve lost are why we have to keep up the fight for as long as this virus is out there,” said Beshear. “We owe it to each of them to do continue doing everything we can to make a difference.”

The deaths reported Friday include a 90-year-old woman from Clark County; 85- and 88-year-old women and an 83-year-old man from Jefferson County; a 47-year-old man from Monroe County; and 92- and 97-year-old women from Warren County.

As of Friday, at least 383,636 coronavirus tests have been performed in Kentucky. At least 3,730 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

For additional information, including up-to-date lists of positive cases and deaths, as well as breakdowns of coronavirus infections by county, race and ethnicity, click here.