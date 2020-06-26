Toddler found in cage during animal abuse investigation in Tennessee

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN/WTVQ) — Henry County Sheriff Monte Belew says officials are investigating after a toddler was found in a cage Thursday.

Sheriff Belew said the investigation initially started out as an animal abuse investigation at a property in northern Henry County. Upon arriving, deputies made several disturbing discoveries. The child was allegedly found in a room with large snakes and mice.

- Advertisement -

In addition to the child being found, deputies discovered roughly 100 marijuana plants on the property. The sheriff’s office is also helped rescue more than 100 animals. Deputies also seized semi-automatic guns.

Sheriff Belew said charges are pending against several suspects.